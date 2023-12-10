Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $275,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Eisler Capital US LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 50.0% in the second quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,928,489 shares of company stock valued at $70,387,490. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.