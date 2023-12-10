Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

