Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 671,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 89,421 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

