Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.30% of Centene worth $108,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

