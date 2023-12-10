Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,308 shares during the period. UDR makes up approximately 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of UDR worth $179,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of UDR by 26.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

