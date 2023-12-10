Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 87,485 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,485 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 55,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 52,622 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its position in Crown Castle by 11.0% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crown Castle by 43.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 4,391,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

