CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$154.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$154.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB.A shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Price Performance

CGI Company Profile

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$141.55 on Friday. CGI has a twelve month low of C$112.32 and a twelve month high of C$142.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.27.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.