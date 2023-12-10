Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.04

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as high as C$11.03. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 228,824 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.04.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

