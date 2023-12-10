Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $458,000. Riposte Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 417.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 33.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 1,543,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,220. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

