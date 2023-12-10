Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.73.

CHK stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $102.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

