Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 2,636 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,186,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 220,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.52. 7,369,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

