Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 1,989 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 45,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 177,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,955. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

