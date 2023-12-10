Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) versus U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Critical Contrast

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) and U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of U-Swirl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of U-Swirl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and U-Swirl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.27% 45.26% 16.14% U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $9.54 billion 6.46 $899.10 million $42.16 53.20 U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) N/A

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and U-Swirl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than U-Swirl. U-Swirl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and U-Swirl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 6 19 0 2.76 U-Swirl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus price target of $2,180.78, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats U-Swirl on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About U-Swirl

(Get Free Report)

U-Swirl, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafés. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafés under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names. The company's cafés offer frozen yogurt in non-fat and low-fat flavors and with toppings. U-Swirl, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.