CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,979 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $212,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $371.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

