CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,818 shares of company stock valued at $131,230,682. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.05. 2,446,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

