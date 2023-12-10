CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 551,305 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.01% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $763,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.89. 2,698,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

