CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 18,142 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,042.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 204,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 197,566 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 26,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOG stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $136.64. 23,016,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,514,548. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

