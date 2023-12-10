Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

