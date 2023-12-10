Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.61. 4,002,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,841. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

