City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Critical Review

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.21 $16.99 million ($0.50) -10.96 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -6.93% -1.83% -0.80% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares City Office REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. City Office REIT pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Empire State Realty OP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.36%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.