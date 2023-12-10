Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Lessened by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,882 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for about 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Clean Harbors worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

