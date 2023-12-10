Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.53.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.