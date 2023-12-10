Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.53.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX
Clorox Price Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.