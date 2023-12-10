CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353,552 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.85% of CMS Energy worth $145,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in CMS Energy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.15 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

