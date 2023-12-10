Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 17.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $44,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,883,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,324. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

