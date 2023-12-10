Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.25. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2,854 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

