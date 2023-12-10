Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 5.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 6.39% of Realty Income worth $2,709,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $292,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 6,647,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,753. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

