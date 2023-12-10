Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,363,255 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,764,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,363,255 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 9.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,385,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.