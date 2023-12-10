ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %
Shares of CFRX opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
