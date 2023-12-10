ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

