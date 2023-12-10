Contrasting Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Securitas AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iveda Solutions and Securitas AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Securitas AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Iveda Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.71%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Securitas AB (publ).

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Securitas AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.57 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.72 Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Securitas AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Securitas AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Securitas AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers. The company also provides remote video solutions; aviation security services, such as physical security, airline security, hospitality, and consultancy related services; and electronic security services, which includes access control, video security, and system design and installation services. In addition, it offers fire and safety; enterprise risk management services, such as risk and security management, executive protection, and security consulting services; and intelligent security and home alarm services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.