Contrasting OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OceanTech Acquisitions I and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A -8.58% LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

OceanTech Acquisitions I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OceanTech Acquisitions I and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanTech Acquisitions I and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A LogicMark $9.65 million 0.17 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.11

OceanTech Acquisitions I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark.

Summary

OceanTech Acquisitions I beats LogicMark on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

