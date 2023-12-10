Contrasting Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of AiAdvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Savers Value Village and AiAdvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 AiAdvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus price target of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 75.62%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than AiAdvertising.

This table compares Savers Value Village and AiAdvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% AiAdvertising -77.61% N/A -325.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and AiAdvertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.76 $84.72 million N/A N/A AiAdvertising $6.74 million 0.83 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than AiAdvertising.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats AiAdvertising on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. The company develops solutions that help clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and artificial intelligence. It focuses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, creative design, and web development areas. The company was formerly known as CloudCommerce, Inc. and changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. in August 2021. AiAdvertising, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

