Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 329,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

