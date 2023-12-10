Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $16.46 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. AON makes up 5.6% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.10. 978,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

