Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,175 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 4.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 37.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 701.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 603,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,894. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

