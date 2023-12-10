Corsair Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWM traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $186.80. 36,087,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,806,392. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

