Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.73 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.