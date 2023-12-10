Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $17.79 Million Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 806,230 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 3,371.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 320,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.59.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.53%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $210,926.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $210,926.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

