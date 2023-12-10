Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $23.68 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,728 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $49,505,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 588,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $35,031,000.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.91. 523,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,271. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

