Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $30.34 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,079 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.30% of American Financial Group worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 442.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 275,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

