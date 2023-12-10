Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $31.13 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,665 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 593,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,761. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.