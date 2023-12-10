Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $38.16 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,429 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up 1.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.72% of Equity Commonwealth worth $38,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.15. 1,103,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

