Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $39.88 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up approximately 2.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $39,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 801,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,112. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.26.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

