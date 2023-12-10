Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $49.07 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 70,113 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises approximately 2.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Kirby worth $49,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 763,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $966,980 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Stock Up 0.5 %

KEX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. 414,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.