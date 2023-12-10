Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 119,031 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,031 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for about 3.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $61,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 496,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,779. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.