Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 194,213 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,213 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.72% of Cadence Bank worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,733,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,119. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

