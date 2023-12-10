Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 44,557 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,557 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.31% of Webster Financial worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 137.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 852,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

