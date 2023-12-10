Critical Contrast: RXO (NYSE:RXO) vs. Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RXO and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 3 9 2 0 1.93 Global Business Travel Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $19.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than RXO.

This table compares RXO and Global Business Travel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.51 $92.00 million ($0.01) -2,078.00 Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion 1.53 -$25.00 million ($0.44) -13.77

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. RXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Business Travel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -0.05% 10.55% 3.14% Global Business Travel Group -1.85% -3.16% -1.08%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats RXO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It also provides consulting, and meetings and events planning services. The company is based in New York, New York.

