Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

CCRN opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

