CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of CS Disco worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Trading Up 1.3 %

LAW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 154,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

