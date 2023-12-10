CTF Capital Management LP Invests $4.46 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Light & Wonder accounts for approximately 2.4% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CTF Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. 552,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $89.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

